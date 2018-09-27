CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

SilverTrend_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5556
Rating:
(10)
Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
SilverTrend.mq5 (23.72 KB) view
SilverTrend_HTF.mq5 (19.84 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The SilverTrend indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the BrainTrend.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

The indicator is provided with the alert function and can send push and email notifications from the SilverTrend indicator.

Fig. 1. The SilverTrend_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. The SilverTrend_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21659

BrainTrend2_V2_HTF BrainTrend2_V2_HTF

The BrainTrend2_V2 indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using the input parameters.

Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle_HTF Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle_HTF

The Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle indicator with the ability to change the timeframe using the input parameters.

Exp_XWAMI_NN3_MMRec Exp_XWAMI_NN3_MMRec

Three independent trading systems using XWAMI indicators within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system.

Expert Ichimoku Expert Ichimoku

An Expert Advisor based on the iIchimoku (Ichimoku Kinko Hyo) indicator.