The SilverTrend indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

For the indicator to operate, the BrainTrend.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

The indicator is provided with the alert function and can send push and email notifications from the SilverTrend indicator.

Fig. 1. The SilverTrend_HTF indicator