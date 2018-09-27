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PFE - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Polarized Fractal Efficiency (PFE) indicator is designed for identifying trends.
There are four input parameters:
- Fast ROC period - fast ROC (Rate of Change) calculation period;
- Slow ROC period - slow ROC (Rate of Change) calculation period;
- MA period - MA calculation period;
- PDS - oscillator scale factor.
Calculations:
PFE = EMA(B, MA period)
where:
-
If Close > Close[Slow ROC period]:
B = 100.0 * Z
-
Else:
B = -100 * Z
Z = Sqrt(LongROC * LongROC + 100) / (Sqrt(ShortROC * ShortROC+1) + PDS) LongROC = 100.0 * (Close / Close[Slow ROC period]-1) ShortROC = 100.0 * (Close / Close[Fast ROC period]-1)
Interpretation:
- Oscillator value above zero - uptend;
- Oscillator value below zero - downtend.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21664
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