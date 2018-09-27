Three independent trading systems using XWAMI indicators within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system.

An Expert Advisor based on the iIchimoku (Ichimoku Kinko Hyo) indicator.

The Polarized Fractal Efficiency Overlay (PFE_Overlay) indicator is designed for identifying trends. Unlike Polarized Fractal Efficiency, the indicator is displayed on the price chart as the main indicator line and two lines of the calculated StdDev deviation value.

ROCX is a modified ROC (Rate Of Change) indicator displaying an absolute or relative price change.