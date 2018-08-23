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XWAMI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Momentum indicator by Anthony W. Warren WAMI indicator has the form of a colored cloud and has the ability to change the smoothing algorithm and display a trend direction by color.
The indicator uses the classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh, ibrary. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. XWAMI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21614
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