Real author: Wajdyss

A semaphore signal indicator based on a breakthrough of the Kijun Sen line by the price.

Unlike Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Indicator, the indicator is displayed in candles. Candlesticks with the trend have bright fill color, ones against the trend - dark fill color.

Fig. 1. wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle indicator