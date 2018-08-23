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Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Wajdyss
A semaphore signal indicator based on a breakthrough of the Kijun Sen line by the price.
Unlike Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Indicator, the indicator is displayed in candles. Candlesticks with the trend have bright fill color, ones against the trend - dark fill color.
Fig. 1. wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21594
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