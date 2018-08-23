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Gaps - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5773
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Gaps.mq5 (33.61 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The author of the idea: Scriptor

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The EA opens positions having Lots volume. We can set stop loss and take profit. Trailing can be enabled for positions. It is recommended to launch the EA on M1.

When a new bar appears on a specified Timeframe, the EA checks if there has been a gap. If yes, it is compared with the Gap threshold value. After that, a position is opened depending on the gap direction.

On EURUSD, the highest profit was detected on M6:

Gaps

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21617

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