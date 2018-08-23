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Gaps - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: Scriptor
MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn
The EA opens positions having Lots volume. We can set stop loss and take profit. Trailing can be enabled for positions. It is recommended to launch the EA on M1.
When a new bar appears on a specified Timeframe, the EA checks if there has been a gap. If yes, it is compared with the Gap threshold value. After that, a position is opened depending on the gap direction.
On EURUSD, the highest profit was detected on M6:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21617
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