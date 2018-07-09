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Indicators

WAMI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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WAMI.mq5 (16.79 KB) view
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This Momentum indicator was described in article "Optimizing the Pulse" by Anthony W. Warren in the S & C magazine in April, 1994.

It has nine input parameters:

  • First MA period - first MA calculation period
  • First MA method - first MA calculation method
  • Second MA period - second MA calculation period
  • Second MA method - second MA calculation method
  • Third MA period - third MA calculation period
  • Third MA method - third MA calculation method
  • Signal MA period - signal line calculation period
  • Signal MA method - signal line calculation method
  • Applied price - calculation price

Calculation:

WAMI = MA(MA2, Third MA period, Third MA method)
Signal = MA(WAMI, Signal MA period, Signal MA method)

where:

MA2 = MA(MA1, Second MA period, Second MA method)
MA1 = MA(Difference, First MA period, First MA method)

where:

Difference = Price - PrevPrice


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20995

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