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WAMI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This Momentum indicator was described in article "Optimizing the Pulse" by Anthony W. Warren in the S & C magazine in April, 1994.
It has nine input parameters:
- First MA period - first MA calculation period
- First MA method - first MA calculation method
- Second MA period - second MA calculation period
- Second MA method - second MA calculation method
- Third MA period - third MA calculation period
- Third MA method - third MA calculation method
- Signal MA period - signal line calculation period
- Signal MA method - signal line calculation method
- Applied price - calculation price
Calculation:
WAMI = MA(MA2, Third MA period, Third MA method) Signal = MA(WAMI, Signal MA period, Signal MA method)
where:
MA2 = MA(MA1, Second MA period, Second MA method) MA1 = MA(Difference, First MA period, First MA method)
where:
Difference = Price - PrevPrice
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20995
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