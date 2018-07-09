This Momentum indicator was described in article "Optimizing the Pulse" by Anthony W. Warren in the S & C magazine in April, 1994.

It has nine input parameters:

First MA period - first MA calculation period

- first MA calculation period First MA method - first MA calculation method

- first MA calculation method Second MA period - second MA calculation period

- second MA calculation period Second MA method - second MA calculation method

- second MA calculation method Third MA period - third MA calculation period

- third MA calculation period Third MA method - third MA calculation method

- third MA calculation method Signal MA period - signal line calculation period

- signal line calculation period Signal MA method - signal line calculation method

- signal line calculation method Applied price - calculation price

Calculation: WAMI = MA(MA2, Third MA period, Third MA method) Signal = MA(WAMI, Signal MA period, Signal MA method) where:

MA2 = MA(MA1, Second MA period, Second MA method) MA1 = MA(Difference, First MA period, First MA method) where:

Difference = Price - PrevPrice



