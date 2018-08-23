Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the candles break through the Kijun Sen line (candle color changes to the opposite one).

Fig. 1. wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle_Alert indicator Channel breakthrough on the first bar

Fig. 2. wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle_Alert indicator. Activating an alert