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Indicators

Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the candles break through the Kijun Sen line (candle color changes to the opposite one).

Fig. 1. wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle_Alert indicator Channel breakthrough on the first bar

Fig. 1. wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle_Alert indicator Channel breakthrough on the first bar

Fig. 2. wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle_Alert indicator. Activating an alert

Fig. 2. wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle_Alert indicator. Activating an alert

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21613

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