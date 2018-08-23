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Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the candles break through the Kijun Sen line (candle color changes to the opposite one).
Fig. 1. wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle_Alert indicator Channel breakthrough on the first bar
Fig. 2. wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle_Alert indicator. Activating an alert
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21613
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