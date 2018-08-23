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Exp_wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle_MMRec - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (229.96 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle.mq5 (12.17 KB) view
Exp_wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle_MMRec.mq5 (13.43 KB) view
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The trading system based on the Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle indicator signals with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system. Trading signals are formed when a bar closes if a trend has changed (which is displayed by candles changing their color).

The block of input EA variables is added for managing volumes of opened positions:

input uint    BuyLossMMTriger=2;  // Number of loss-making Buy trades to decrease MM
input uint    SellLossMMTriger=2; // Number of loss-making Sell trades to decrease MM
input double  SmallMM_=0.01;      // Share of financial resources from the deposit used in a trade in case of losses
input double  MM=0.1;             // Share of financial resources from the deposit used in a trade in case of normal trading
input MarginMode MMMode=LOT;      // Lot size calculation method

In case of such inputs and if the last two trades in one direction were loss-making, the EA opens the next trade in the same direction having the volume of 0.01 lot. If at least one of the two last trades is not loss-making, the position volume is 0.1.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle.ex5 indicator file should be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters with stops have been used during tests shown below.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2017 on AUDUSD H2:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21612

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