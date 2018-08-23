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Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator paints candles going beyond the Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit channel. Candlesticks outside the channel limits are marked with color according to the trend. Candlesticks with the trend have bright fill color, ones against the trend - dark fill color.
The indicator algorithm features the ability to separately configure everything related to its upper and lower border.
//+--------------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUTS | //+--------------------------------------------+ input uint UpCalcPeriodRange=5; //Search period for high input uint UpCalcPeriodShift=0; //Shift period for high input uint UpDigit=2; //number of rounded decimal places for high //---- input uint DnCalcPeriodRange=5; //Search period for low input uint DnCalcPeriodShift=0; //Shift period for low input uint DnDigit=2; //number of rounded decimal places for low //---- input int Shift=0; //Indicator horizontal shift in bars
Fig. 1. Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21513
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