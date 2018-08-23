The indicator paints candles going beyond the Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit channel. Candlesticks outside the channel limits are marked with color according to the trend. Candlesticks with the trend have bright fill color, ones against the trend - dark fill color.

The indicator algorithm features the ability to separately configure everything related to its upper and lower border.

input uint UpCalcPeriodRange= 5 ; input uint UpCalcPeriodShift= 0 ; input uint UpDigit= 2 ; input uint DnCalcPeriodRange= 5 ; input uint DnCalcPeriodShift= 0 ; input uint DnDigit= 2 ; input int Shift= 0 ;

Fig. 1. Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System indicator