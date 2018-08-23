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Indicators

Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The indicator paints candles going beyond the Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit channel. Candlesticks outside the channel limits are marked with color according to the trend. Candlesticks with the trend have bright fill color, ones against the trend - dark fill color.

The indicator algorithm features the ability to separately configure everything related to its upper and lower border.

//+--------------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUTS                          |
//+--------------------------------------------+
input uint UpCalcPeriodRange=5; //Search period for high
input uint UpCalcPeriodShift=0; //Shift period for high  
input uint UpDigit=2;           //number of rounded decimal places for high
//----                       
input uint DnCalcPeriodRange=5; //Search period for low
input uint DnCalcPeriodShift=0; //Shift period for low      
input uint DnDigit=2;           //number of rounded decimal places for low
//----
input int Shift=0;              //Indicator horizontal shift in bars

Fig. 1. Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System indicator

Fig. 1. Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21513

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