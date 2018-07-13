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Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Channel indicator Rj_SlidingRange with the the possibility to round the indicator levels to the required number of digits. Number of digits is defined by the indicator's input variable Digit:
input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to
Fig 1. Indicator Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21248
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