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Indicators

Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Channel indicator Rj_SlidingRange with the the possibility to round the indicator levels to the required number of digits. Number of digits is defined by the indicator's input variable Digit:

input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to

Fig 1. Indicator Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit

Fig 1. Indicator Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21248

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