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Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21514
The indicator paints candles going beyond the Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit channel.CCI and Martin
The EA based on iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) indicator plus managing position volumes using martingale.
The EA is based on two iMAs (Moving Average, MA) and iMomentum (Momentum) filter crossing.Separate Trade
iATR (Average True Range, ATR) and iStdDev (Standard Deviation, StdDev) indicators are configured for crossing of the two iMAs (Moving Average, MA) plus for Buy and Sell separately.