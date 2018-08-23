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Indicators

Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21514

Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System

The indicator paints candles going beyond the Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit channel.

CCI and Martin CCI and Martin

The EA based on iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) indicator plus managing position volumes using martingale.

Crossing Moving Average Crossing Moving Average

The EA is based on two iMAs (Moving Average, MA) and iMomentum (Momentum) filter crossing.

Separate Trade Separate Trade

iATR (Average True Range, ATR) and iStdDev (Standard Deviation, StdDev) indicators are configured for crossing of the two iMAs (Moving Average, MA) plus for Buy and Sell separately.