The Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

For the indicator to operate, the Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System_HTF indicator