Crossing Moving Average

The author of the idea: Scriptor

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The EA only operates when a new bar appears. Position volume is always fixed and set in the Lots parameter. Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop parameters can be disabled - to do this, set the appropriate value to "0.0". The last Trailing Step parameter - trailing step.

Two Moving Averages (First and Second) are used. The crossing is defined in a very simple way (this is not the most accurate method, but it is the easiest one) - by analyzing the indicators values on two adjacent bars:

if (MA_First[ 1 ]>MA_Second[ 1 ]+ExtMA_MinimumDistance && MA_First[ 2 ]<MA_Second[ 2 ]-ExtMA_MinimumDistance) ... if (MA_First[ 1 ]<MA_Second[ 1 ]-ExtMA_MinimumDistance && MA_First[ 2 ]>MA_Second[ 2 ]+ExtMA_MinimumDistance) ...

where:

MA_First[1] - First indicator value on bar #1;

- indicator value on bar #1; MA_First[2] - First indicator value on bar #2;

- indicator value on bar #2; MA_Second[1] - Second indicator value on bar #1;

- indicator value on bar #1; MA_Second[2] - Second indicator value on bar #2;

- indicator value on bar #2; ExtMA_MinimumDistance - calculated parameter of the minimum distance between the indicators (Minimum distance between MA's). This parameter can be completely disabled: to do this, set the parameter to "0.0" in the inputs.

Then each signal is checked by the filter using the Momentum indicator - the Momentum filter parameter override is checked.

Visually, this looks as follows:

Test on EURUSD M15: