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Crossing Moving Average - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
15238
Rating:
(25)
Published:
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The author of the idea: Scriptor

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The EA only operates when a new bar appears. Position volume is always fixed and set in the Lots parameter. Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop parameters can be disabled - to do this, set the appropriate value to "0.0". The last Trailing Step parameter - trailing step.

Two Moving Averages (First and Second) are used. The crossing is defined in a very simple way (this is not the most accurate method, but it is the easiest one) - by analyzing the indicators values on two adjacent bars:

//--- Buy Signal
   if(MA_First[1]>MA_Second[1]+ExtMA_MinimumDistance && MA_First[2]<MA_Second[2]-ExtMA_MinimumDistance)
...
//--- Sell signal
   if(MA_First[1]<MA_Second[1]-ExtMA_MinimumDistance && MA_First[2]>MA_Second[2]+ExtMA_MinimumDistance)
...

where:

  • MA_First[1] - First indicator value on bar #1;
  • MA_First[2] - First indicator value on bar #2;
  • MA_Second[1] - Second indicator value on bar #1;
  • MA_Second[2] - Second indicator value on bar #2;
  • ExtMA_MinimumDistance - calculated parameter of the minimum distance between the indicators (Minimum distance between MA's). This parameter can be completely disabled: to do this, set the parameter to "0.0" in the inputs.

Then each signal is checked by the filter using the Momentum indicator - the Momentum filter parameter override is checked.

Visually, this looks as follows:

Crossing Moving Average Algorithm

Test on EURUSD M15:

Crossing Moving Average

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21515

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