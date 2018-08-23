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XPeriodCandleSystem_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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XPeriodCandleSystem indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the candles break through the indicator channel.
The indicator uses the classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh, ibrary. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. XPeriodCandleSystem_Alert indicator Channel breakthrough on the first bar.
Fig. 2. XPeriodCandleSystem_Alert indicator Activating an alert.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21509
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