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Indicators

XPeriodCandleSystem_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XPeriodCandleSystem_Alert.mq5 (39.27 KB) view
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XPeriodCandleSystem indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the candles break through the indicator channel.

The indicator uses the classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh, ibrary. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. XPeriodCandleSystem_Alert indicator Channel breakthrough on the first bar

Fig. 1. XPeriodCandleSystem_Alert indicator Channel breakthrough on the first bar.

Fig. 2. XPeriodCandleSystem_Alert indicator Activating an alert

Fig. 2. XPeriodCandleSystem_Alert indicator Activating an alert.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21509

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