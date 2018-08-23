CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Ozymandias_System_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4634
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Ozymandias_System indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the candles break through the indicator channel.

Fig. 1. Ozymandias_System_Alert indicator. Channel breakthrough on the first bar.

Fig. 1. Ozymandias_System_Alert indicator. Channel breakthrough on the first bar

Fig. 2. Ozymandias_System_Alert indicator. Activating an alert

Fig. 2. Ozymandias_System_Alert indicator. Activating an alert

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21506

AMA Histogram Normalize AMA Histogram Normalize

Version of the AMA Histogram indicator.

One MA EA One MA EA

The EA based on single iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator signals.

Chaikin_Volatility_Histogram_HTF Chaikin_Volatility_Histogram_HTF

Chaikin_Volatility_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

XPeriodCandleSystem_Alert XPeriodCandleSystem_Alert

XPeriodCandleSystem indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the candles break through the indicator channel.