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Ozymandias_System_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Ozymandias_System indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the candles break through the indicator channel.
Fig. 1. Ozymandias_System_Alert indicator. Channel breakthrough on the first bar
Fig. 2. Ozymandias_System_Alert indicator. Activating an alert
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21506
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