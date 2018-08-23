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Indicators

CenterOfGravityCandle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
CenterOfGravityCandle.mq5 (15.04 KB) view
CenterOfGravityCandle_HTF.mq5 (18.44 KB) view
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The CenterOfGravityCandle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the CenterOfGravityCandle.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. CenterOfGravityCandle_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. CenterOfGravityCandle_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21493

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