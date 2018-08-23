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XPeriodCandleSystem_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The XPeriodCandleSystem indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
Fig. 1. XPeriodCandleSystem_HTF indicator in a separate window
Fig. 2. XPeriodCandleSystem_HTF_ indicator in the main window
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21453
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