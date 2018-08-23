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Indicators

XPeriodCandleSystem_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3465
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(7)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XPeriodCandleSystem.mq5 (28.47 KB) view
XPeriodCandleSystem_HTF.mq5 (33.48 KB) view
XPeriodCandleSystem_HTF_.mq5 (33.46 KB) view
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The XPeriodCandleSystem indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

Fig. 1. XPeriodCandleSystem_HTF indicator in a separate window

Fig. 1. XPeriodCandleSystem_HTF indicator in a separate window

Fig. 2. XPeriodCandleSystem_HTF_ indicator in the main window

Fig. 2. XPeriodCandleSystem_HTF_ indicator in the main window

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21453

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