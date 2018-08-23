The Waddah_Attar_Trend_Candles indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Expert Advisor based on ZigZag indicator. Working with pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders.

The Differential_Average_By_Sultonov indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Differential_Average_By_Sultonov_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the Differential_Average_By_Sultonov indicator with a fixed timeframe.