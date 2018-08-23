CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Differential_Average_By_Sultonov_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3111
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
Differential_Average_By_Sultonov_HTF.mq5 (23.47 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
Differential_Average_By_Sultonov.mq5 (16.12 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Differential_Average_By_Sultonov indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

Fig. 1. Differential_Average_By_Sultonov_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. Differential_Average_By_Sultonov_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21455

XPeriodCandleSystem_HTF XPeriodCandleSystem_HTF

The XPeriodCandleSystem indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ZigZag EA ZigZag EA

Expert Advisor based on ZigZag indicator. Working with pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders.

Differential_Average_By_Sultonov_Signal Differential_Average_By_Sultonov_Signal

Differential_Average_By_Sultonov_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the Differential_Average_By_Sultonov indicator with a fixed timeframe.

breakdown breakdown

At the beginning of a new day, the EA places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders by High and Low of the previous day.