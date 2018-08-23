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Differential_Average_By_Sultonov_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Differential_Average_By_Sultonov indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
Fig. 1. Differential_Average_By_Sultonov_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21455
The XPeriodCandleSystem indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.ZigZag EA
Expert Advisor based on ZigZag indicator. Working with pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders.
Differential_Average_By_Sultonov_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the Differential_Average_By_Sultonov indicator with a fixed timeframe.breakdown
At the beginning of a new day, the EA places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders by High and Low of the previous day.