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Waddah_Attar_Trend_Candles_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Waddah_Attar_Trend_Candles indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
Fig. 1. Waddah_Attar_Trend_Candles_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21450
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