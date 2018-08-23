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Indicators

Waddah_Attar_Trend_Candles_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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4046
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(5)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
Waddah_Attar_Trend_Candles.mq5 (16.57 KB) view
Waddah_Attar_Trend_Candles_HTF.mq5 (21.93 KB) view
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The Waddah_Attar_Trend_Candles indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

Fig. 1. Waddah_Attar_Trend_Candles_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. Waddah_Attar_Trend_Candles_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21450

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