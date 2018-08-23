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ZigZag EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
25214
Rating:
(37)
Published:
ZigZag EA.mq5 (73.54 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Author of the idea: Iurii Tokman

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The EA applies data from the ZigZag custom indicator. This indicator is used to define the channel. Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed along the channel borders. After a pending order is activated, trailing can be enabled for a position. Stop loss and take profit values are specified in Fibo levels (0.0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 100%, 161.8%, 261.8% and 423.6%).

ZigZag EA


Inputs

ZigZag settings:

  • Depth;
  • Deviation;
  • Backstep.

EA operation time:

  • Operation start, hours;
  • Operation start, minutes;
  • Operation stop, hours;
  • Operation stop, minutes.

Channel and indent settings:

  • Indent in points;
  • Minimum channel size;
  • Maximum channel size.

ММ settings:

  • Lots;
  • Risk.

EA settings:

  • Stop loss in %;
  • Take profit in %;
  • Trailing Stop (in pips);
  • Trailing Step (in pips);
  • Show channel lines;
  • magic number.

EURUSD,M15:

ZigZag EA

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21452

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