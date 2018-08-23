Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Waddah_Attar_Trend_Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4908
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The candle chart based on Waddah_Attar_Trend histograms calculated using the Open, High, Low and Close price series of the price chart.
The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include), the detailed description of working with which was published in the Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers.
Fig. 1. Waddah_Attar_Trend_Candles indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21449
Gann_Multi_Trend indicator defines a short, middle and long-term trends.Return Strategy
Working with pending Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders. Grid of pending orders.
The Waddah_Attar_Trend_Candles indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.ZigZag EA
Expert Advisor based on ZigZag indicator. Working with pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders.