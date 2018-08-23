The candle chart based on Waddah_Attar_Trend histograms calculated using the Open, High, Low and Close price series of the price chart.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include), the detailed description of working with which was published in the Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers.

Fig. 1. Waddah_Attar_Trend_Candles indicator