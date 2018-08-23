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Indicators

Waddah_Attar_Trend_Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
Waddah_Attar_Trend_Candles.mq5 (16.57 KB) view
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The candle chart based on Waddah_Attar_Trend histograms calculated using the Open, High, Low and Close price series of the price chart.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include), the detailed description of working with which was published in the Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers.

Fig. 1. Waddah_Attar_Trend_Candles indicator

Fig. 1. Waddah_Attar_Trend_Candles indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21449

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