A trading system using the Ang_Zad_C trend-following indicator with the possibility to set a strict trading time interval and change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades.

Working with pending Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders. Grid of pending orders.

The candle chart based on Waddah_Attar_Trend histograms calculated using the Open, High, Low and Close price series of the price chart.

The Waddah_Attar_Trend_Candles indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.