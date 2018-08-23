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Indicators

Gann_Multi_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Gann_Multi_Trend indicator defines a short, middle and long-term trends.

It has four inputs:

  • Short term period - short-term trends calculation period;
  • Medium term period - mid-term trends calculation period;
  • Long term period - long-term trends calculation period;
  • Deviation (*).
* Deviation is used to separate the lines of short, middle and long-term trends. It is a distance between the lines in points.

Trend defining principle:

  • If the current maximum is above the maximum value in the Period range, and the current minimum is above the minimum value in the Period range, then the trend is upward;
  • If the current maximum is below the maximum value in the Period range, and the current minimum is below the minimum value in the Period range, then the trend is downward;

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21446

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