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Gann_Multi_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Gann_Multi_Trend indicator defines a short, middle and long-term trends.
It has four inputs:
- Short term period - short-term trends calculation period;
- Medium term period - mid-term trends calculation period;
- Long term period - long-term trends calculation period;
- Deviation (*).
* Deviation is used to separate the lines of short, middle and long-term trends. It is a distance between the lines in points.
Trend defining principle:
- If the current maximum is above the maximum value in the Period range, and the current minimum is above the minimum value in the Period range, then the trend is upward;
- If the current maximum is below the maximum value in the Period range, and the current minimum is below the minimum value in the Period range, then the trend is downward;
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21446
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