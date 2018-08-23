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MostasHaR15 Pivot - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6445
Rating:
(19)
Published:
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The author of the idea - Scriptor.

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn.

The EA uses the following indicators: iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX), two iMAs (Moving Average,MA) - one indicator at CLOSE prices and another one at OPEN prices, iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA). Creating and moving the OBJ_TEXT and OBJ_HLINE graphical objects are used in the code.

Inputs

  • Lots - position volume
  • Stop Loss (in pips)
  • Trailing Stop (in pips)
  • Trailing Step (in pips)
  • Time zone - time zone (server time shift)
  • magic number - unique EA identifier

MostasHaR15 Pivot

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21394

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