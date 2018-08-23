Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MostasHaR15 Pivot - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6445
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The author of the idea - Scriptor.
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn.
The EA uses the following indicators: iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX), two iMAs (Moving Average,MA) - one indicator at CLOSE prices and another one at OPEN prices, iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA). Creating and moving the OBJ_TEXT and OBJ_HLINE graphical objects are used in the code.
Inputs
- Lots - position volume
- Stop Loss (in pips)
- Trailing Stop (in pips)
- Trailing Step (in pips)
- Time zone - time zone (server time shift)
- magic number - unique EA identifier
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21394
Wildhog
Wildhog indicatorDEMA_Range_Channel_HTF
DEMA_Range_Channel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters
AMA Histogram
The histogram displays the difference of a Close price and iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) indicator value.OHLC_Volume
OHLC Volume indicator