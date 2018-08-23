MostasHaR15 Pivot

The author of the idea - Scriptor.

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn.

The EA uses the following indicators: iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX), two iMAs (Moving Average,MA) - one indicator at CLOSE prices and another one at OPEN prices, iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA). Creating and moving the OBJ_TEXT and OBJ_HLINE graphical objects are used in the code.

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