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Indicators

AMA Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Published:
AMA Histogram.mq5 (14.25 KB) view
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AMA Histogram is an indicator that shows the difference of a Close price and iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) indicator value as a histogram.

AMA Histogram

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21400

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The EA uses the following indicators: iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX), two iMAs (Moving Average,MA) - one indicator at CLOSE prices and another one at OPEN prices, iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA).

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