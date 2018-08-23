Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AMA Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4656
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
AMA Histogram is an indicator that shows the difference of a Close price and iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) indicator value as a histogram.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21400
MostasHaR15 Pivot
The EA uses the following indicators: iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX), two iMAs (Moving Average,MA) - one indicator at CLOSE prices and another one at OPEN prices, iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA).Wildhog
Wildhog indicator
OHLC_Volume
OHLC Volume indicatorOHLC_VolumeH
OHLC VolumeH volume difference indicator