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OHLC_Volume - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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OHLC Volume displays two volume graphs considering Open, High, Low and Close and applying two calculation methods: High-Open and Close-Low.
Since it is calculated only by OHLCV bar values, the indicator has no configurable parameters.
Calculation:
Vol UP = Volume * CoeffUP/(CoeffUP+CoeffDN) Vol DN = Volume* CoeffDN/(CoeffUP+CoeffDN)
where:
CoeffUP = High-Open CoeffDN = Close-Low
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21402
The histogram displays the difference of a Close price and iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) indicator value.MostasHaR15 Pivot
The EA uses the following indicators: iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX), two iMAs (Moving Average,MA) - one indicator at CLOSE prices and another one at OPEN prices, iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA).
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