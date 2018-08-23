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Indicators

OHLC_Volume - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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OHLC_Volume.mq5 (7.05 KB) view
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OHLC Volume displays two volume graphs considering Open, High, Low and Close and applying two calculation methods: High-Open and Close-Low.

Since it is calculated only by OHLCV bar values, the indicator has no configurable parameters.

Calculation:

Vol UP = Volume * CoeffUP/(CoeffUP+CoeffDN)
Vol DN = Volume* CoeffDN/(CoeffUP+CoeffDN)

where:

CoeffUP = High-Open
CoeffDN = Close-Low


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21402

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