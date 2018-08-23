OHLC Volume displays two volume graphs considering Open, High, Low and Close and applying two calculation methods: High-Open and Close-Low.

Since it is calculated only by OHLCV bar values, the indicator has no configurable parameters.

Calculation: Vol UP = Volume * CoeffUP/(CoeffUP+CoeffDN) Vol DN = Volume* CoeffDN/(CoeffUP+CoeffDN) where: CoeffUP = High-Open CoeffDN = Close-Low



