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Wildhog - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Wildhog oscillator displays asset's overbought/oversold states, as well as searches for divergences. It works on any timeframe.
The system is based on the last High, Low and Close eight bars.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
Calculation:
Wildhog = 100 * (Close-Min) / (3 * (Max-Min)) + PrevWildhog
where:
Max, Min are the highest and lowest prices within the Period interval
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21393
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The EA uses the following indicators: iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX), two iMAs (Moving Average,MA) - one indicator at CLOSE prices and another one at OPEN prices, iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA).AMA Histogram
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