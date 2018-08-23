CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Wildhog - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7086
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
Wildhog.mq5 (9.96 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Wildhog oscillator displays asset's overbought/oversold states, as well as searches for divergences. It works on any timeframe.
The system is based on the last High, Low and Close eight bars.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Calculation:

Wildhog = 100 * (Close-Min) / (3 * (Max-Min)) + PrevWildhog

where:

Max, Min are the highest and lowest prices within the Period interval


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21393

DEMA_Range_Channel_HTF DEMA_Range_Channel_HTF

DEMA_Range_Channel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters

DirectCandlesCounter_Candle DirectCandlesCounter_Candle

DirectCandlesCounter indicator in the form of candles.

MostasHaR15 Pivot MostasHaR15 Pivot

The EA uses the following indicators: iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX), two iMAs (Moving Average,MA) - one indicator at CLOSE prices and another one at OPEN prices, iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA).

AMA Histogram AMA Histogram

The histogram displays the difference of a Close price and iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) indicator value.