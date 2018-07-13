Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
III2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6249
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Oscillator of intraday intensity index as a histogram with a signal line.
It has two configurable parameters:
- Intensity period - calculation period
- Signal period - signal line period
Calculations:
II = 100*Avg/AvgVol Signal = SMA(II, Signal period)
where:
Avg = SMA(Vol, Intensity period) AvgVol = SMA(Volume, Intensity period) Vol = Volume*(2*Close-High-Low) / (High-Low)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21323
AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel_HTF
Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Flat_Trend
A market state indicator
Power
An indicator of bull/bear power.SAR_Oscillator
Parabolic Stop And Reverse as an oscillator