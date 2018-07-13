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Indicators

III2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
III2.mq5 (11.54 KB) view
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Oscillator of intraday intensity index as a histogram with a signal line.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Intensity period - calculation period
  • Signal period - signal line period

Calculations:

II = 100*Avg/AvgVol
Signal = SMA(II, Signal period)

where:

Avg = SMA(Vol, Intensity period)
AvgVol = SMA(Volume, Intensity period)
Vol = Volume*(2*Close-High-Low) / (High-Low)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21323

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