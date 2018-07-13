CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Power - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6582
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Power.mq5 (11.78 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Oscillator Power displays the power of bulls and bears, as well as their ratio.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Range - calculation range

Calculations:

Power = 100 * (BullPower - BearPower)

where:

BullPower = SMA(Bulls, Range)
BearPower = SMA(Bears, Range)
  • If High > EMA
    Bulls = 1
  • Otherwise
    Bulls = 0
  • If Low < EMA
    Bears = 1
  • Otherwise
    Bears = 0
EMA = EMA(Close, Period)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21324

III2 III2

Indicator Intraday Intensity Index 2

AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel_HTF AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel_HTF

Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

SAR_Oscillator SAR_Oscillator

Parabolic Stop And Reverse as an oscillator

Swing_Shift Swing_Shift

Indicator Swing Shift