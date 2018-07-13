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Power - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator Power displays the power of bulls and bears, as well as their ratio.
It has two configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Range - calculation range
Calculations:
Power = 100 * (BullPower - BearPower)
where:
BullPower = SMA(Bulls, Range) BearPower = SMA(Bears, Range)
- If High > EMA
Bulls = 1
- Otherwise
Bulls = 0
- If Low < EMA
Bears = 1
- Otherwise
Bears = 0
EMA = EMA(Close, Period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21324
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