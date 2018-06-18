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Intraday_Intensity_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Intraday intensity index oscillator.
It has two input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Use normalization - switch (Yes/No) of using normalization in calculations.
Calculations:
No normalization:
Idx = Sum[Volume * (2*Close - High - Low) / (High - Low)] за Period
With normalization:
Idx = 100*(Sum[Volume * (2*Close - High - Low) / (High - Low)]) / (Sum [Volume]) за Period
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20858
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