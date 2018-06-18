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Indicators

Intraday_Intensity_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Intraday intensity index oscillator.

It has two input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Use normalization - switch (Yes/No) of using normalization in calculations.

Calculations:

No normalization:

Idx = Sum[Volume * (2*Close - High - Low) / (High - Low)] за Period

With normalization:

Idx = 100*(Sum[Volume * (2*Close - High - Low) / (High - Low)]) / (Sum [Volume]) за Period

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20858

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