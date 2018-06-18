Intraday_Intensity_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Intraday intensity index oscillator. It has two input parameters: Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; Use normalization - switch (Yes/No) of using normalization in calculations. Calculations: No normalization: Idx = Sum[Volume * (2*Close - High - Low) / (High - Low)] за Period With normalization: Idx = 100*(Sum[Volume * (2*Close - High - Low) / (High - Low)]) / (Sum [Volume]) за Period