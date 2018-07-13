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Indicators

Flat_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Flat_Trend.mq5 (19.05 KB) view
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Information indicator Flat Trend is based on two standard indicators, ADX and Parabolic SAR, and uses colored marks to show the market state, based on the totality of data provided by the two indicators:

  • DMI up, SAR up - green marks
  • DMI up, SAR down - light green marks
  • DMI down, SAR up - orange marks
  • DMI down, SAR down - red marks

It has four configurable parameters:

  • SAR step - step of Parabolic SAR
  • SAR max - maximum Parabolic SAR
  • ADX period - ADX calculation period

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21318

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