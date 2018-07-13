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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Flat_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Information indicator Flat Trend is based on two standard indicators, ADX and Parabolic SAR, and uses colored marks to show the market state, based on the totality of data provided by the two indicators:
- DMI up, SAR up - green marks
- DMI up, SAR down - light green marks
- DMI down, SAR up - orange marks
- DMI down, SAR down - red marks
It has four configurable parameters:
- SAR step - step of Parabolic SAR
- SAR max - maximum Parabolic SAR
- ADX period - ADX calculation period
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21318
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