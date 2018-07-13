CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4135
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel_HTF

Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21319

Flat_Trend Flat_Trend

A market state indicator

DiffMA_Histogram DiffMA_Histogram

Difference of two moving averages within the range of one-direction candlesticks

III2 III2

Indicator Intraday Intensity Index 2

Power Power

An indicator of bull/bear power.