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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21319
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