CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DiffMA_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4180
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator displays the difference between the DiffMA lines, i.e., two moving averages calculated within the range of one-direction candlesticks.

The calculations doe not require the availability of DiffMA - the indicator calculates it by itself.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Period - DiffMA calculation period
  • Applied price - DiffMA calculation price

Calculations:

DMA = (Up - Dn)

where:

UP = SumUp / CountUp


DN = SumDn / CountDn




SumUp = Sum of SMA(Applied price, 1) for all bullish candlesticks within the Period


SumDn = Sum of SMA(Applied price, 1) for all bearish candlesticks within the Period


CountUp - number of bullish candlesticks within the Period


CountDn - number of bearish candlesticks within the Period

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21317

DiffMA DiffMA

Two moving averages on the range of one-direction candlesticks

Bears_Bulls_Impuls Bears_Bulls_Impuls

An indicator of bull/bear power

Flat_Trend Flat_Trend

A market state indicator

AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel_HTF AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel_HTF

Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.