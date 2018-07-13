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DiffMA_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator displays the difference between the DiffMA lines, i.e., two moving averages calculated within the range of one-direction candlesticks.
The calculations doe not require the availability of DiffMA - the indicator calculates it by itself.
It has two configurable parameters:
- Period - DiffMA calculation period
- Applied price - DiffMA calculation price
Calculations:
DMA = (Up - Dn)
where:
UP = SumUp / CountUp
DN = SumDn / CountDn
SumUp = Sum of SMA(Applied price, 1) for all bullish candlesticks within the Period
SumDn = Sum of SMA(Applied price, 1) for all bearish candlesticks within the Period
CountUp - number of bullish candlesticks within the Period
CountDn - number of bearish candlesticks within the Period
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21317
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