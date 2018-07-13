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AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A channel formed by two moving averages AbsolutelyNoLagLwma based on averaged High and Low timeseries Candlesticks beyond the channel are marked with the trend-related color. Candlesticks with the trend are colored brightly, and those against the trend are colored darkly.
Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21308
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