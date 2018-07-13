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Indicators

AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel.mq5 (25.65 KB) view
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A channel formed by two moving averages AbsolutelyNoLagLwma based on averaged High and Low timeseries Candlesticks beyond the channel are marked with the trend-related color. Candlesticks with the trend are colored brightly, and those against the trend are colored darkly.


Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel

Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Range_Channel

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21308

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