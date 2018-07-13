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Indicators

Adaptable_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Adaptable_RSI.mq5 (13.22 KB) view
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Oscillator Adaptable RSI, unlike standard RSI, allows you to select a method to calculate intermediate data that is calculated in standard RSI by the SMMA method only.

It has five configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Method - intermediate data calculation method
  • Applied price - calculation price
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Calculations:

ARSI = 100.0-100.0/(1.0 + MA_Gain/MA_Loss)

where:

MAGain = MA(Gain, Period, Method)
MALoss = MA(Loss, Period, Method)
  • If diff > 0
    Gain = diff
  • Otherwise
    Gain = 0
  • If diff < 0
    Loss = -diff
  • Otherwise
    Loss = 0
diff = Price - PrevPrice
Price = MA(Applied price, 1)

In figures below, the Adaptable RSI is shown as compared to standard RSI:

Fig 1. Period 14, method SMA


Fig. 2. Period 14, method EMA


Fig. 3. Period 14, method SSMA


Fig. 4. Period 14, method LWMA

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21314

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