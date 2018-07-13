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Adaptable_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator Adaptable RSI, unlike standard RSI, allows you to select a method to calculate intermediate data that is calculated in standard RSI by the SMMA method only.
It has five configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Method - intermediate data calculation method
- Applied price - calculation price
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
Calculations:
ARSI = 100.0-100.0/(1.0 + MA_Gain/MA_Loss)
where:
MAGain = MA(Gain, Period, Method) MALoss = MA(Loss, Period, Method)
- If diff > 0
Gain = diff
- Otherwise
Gain = 0
- If diff < 0
Loss = -diff
- Otherwise
Loss = 0
diff = Price - PrevPrice Price = MA(Applied price, 1)
In figures below, the Adaptable RSI is shown as compared to standard RSI:
Fig 1. Period 14, method SMA
Fig. 2. Period 14, method EMA
Fig. 3. Period 14, method SSMA
Fig. 4. Period 14, method LWMA
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21314
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