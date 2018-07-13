Oscillator Adaptable RSI, unlike standard RSI, allows you to select a method to calculate intermediate data that is calculated in standard RSI by the SMMA method only.

It has five configurable parameters:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period Method - intermediate data calculation method

- intermediate data calculation method Applied price - calculation price

- calculation price Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Oversold - oversold level

Calculations: ARSI = 100.0-100.0/(1.0 + MA_Gain/MA_Loss) where: MAGain = MA(Gain, Period, Method) MALoss = MA(Loss, Period, Method) If diff > 0

Gain = diff

Otherwise

Gain = 0 If diff < 0

Loss = -diff

Otherwise

Loss = 0 diff = Price - PrevPrice Price = MA(Applied price, 1)

In figures below, the Adaptable RSI is shown as compared to standard RSI:

Fig 1. Period 14, method SMA





Fig. 2. Period 14, method EMA





Fig. 3. Period 14, method SSMA





Fig. 4. Period 14, method LWMA