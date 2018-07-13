Oscillator Average Average True Range is standard smoothed ATR represented as a colored histogram.

Growing values are drawn in green, the falling ones are in red.

It has two configurable parameters:

ATR period - ATR calculation period

- ATR calculation period Smoothing period - smoothing period

Calculations: AATR = SMA(ATR, Smoothing period) where: ATR - standard ATR to be calculated over the "ATR period"



