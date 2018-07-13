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Indicators

AATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Rating:
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Published:
AATR.mq5 (7.95 KB) view
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Oscillator Average Average True Range is standard smoothed ATR represented as a colored histogram.

Growing values are drawn in green, the falling ones are in red.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • ATR period - ATR calculation period
  • Smoothing period - smoothing period

Calculations:

AATR = SMA(ATR, Smoothing period)

where:

ATR - standard ATR to be calculated over the "ATR period"


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21313

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