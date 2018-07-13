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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator Average Average True Range is standard smoothed ATR represented as a colored histogram.
Growing values are drawn in green, the falling ones are in red.
It has two configurable parameters:
- ATR period - ATR calculation period
- Smoothing period - smoothing period
Calculations:
AATR = SMA(ATR, Smoothing period)
where:
ATR - standard ATR to be calculated over the "ATR period"
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21313
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