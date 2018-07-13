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Bear_Bulls_Power_Period_Candle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Bear_Bulls_Power_Period_Candle with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the Bear_Bulls_Power_Period_Candle.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig 1. Indicator Bear_Bulls_Power_Period_Candle_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21306
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