Indicator Bear_Bulls_Power_Period_Candle with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4;

For the indicator to operate, the Bear_Bulls_Power_Period_Candle.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig 1. Indicator Bear_Bulls_Power_Period_Candle_HTF