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Indicators

Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3236
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit.mq5 (16.53 KB) view
Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_HTF.mq5 (20.3 KB) view
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Indicator Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig 1. Indicator Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_HTF

Fig 1. Indicator Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21307

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