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CCFp EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 5803
- Rating:
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- Published:
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Idea by: Aleksey Filatkin.
MQL5 code by: barabashkakvn.
An Expert Advisor based on cluster indicator CCFp (Complex Common Frames percent)
Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing levels in true points. For instance, parameter 500 means 0.00500 for a five-digit symbol and 0.0500 for a four-digit one.
Inputs
- Lots - volume of the position to be opened
- Stop Loss - stop loss
- Take Profit - take profit
- Trailing Stop - trailing
- Trailing Step - trailing step
- Step - step between the indicator values
- Close opposite positions - closing opposite positions
- magic number - unique identifier for the EA.
Default parameters for EURUSD,H1: In one case, parameter "Close opposite positions" is equal to true; in the other case, it is equal to false
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21298
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