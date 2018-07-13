Idea by: Aleksey Filatkin.

MQL5 code by: barabashkakvn.

An Expert Advisor based on cluster indicator CCFp (Complex Common Frames percent)

Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing levels in true points. For instance, parameter 500 means 0.00500 for a five-digit symbol and 0.0500 for a four-digit one.

Inputs

Lots - volume of the position to be opened

- volume of the position to be opened Stop Loss - stop loss

- stop loss Take Profit - take profit

- take profit Trailing Stop - trailing

- trailing Trailing Step - trailing step

- trailing step Step - step between the indicator values

- step between the indicator values Close opposite positions - closing opposite positions

- closing opposite positions magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Default parameters for EURUSD,H1: In one case, parameter "Close opposite positions" is equal to true; in the other case, it is equal to false