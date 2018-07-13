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CCFp EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

lexandros | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5803
Rating:
(13)
Published:
\MQL5\Experts\
CCFp EA.mq5 (44.87 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
CCFp.mq5 (41.63 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Idea by: Aleksey Filatkin.

MQL5 code bybarabashkakvn.

An Expert Advisor based on cluster indicator CCFp (Complex Common Frames percent)

CCFp indicator

Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing levels in true points. For instance, parameter 500 means 0.00500 for a five-digit symbol and 0.0500 for a four-digit one.

Inputs

  • Lots - volume of the position to be opened
  • Stop Loss - stop loss
  • Take Profit - take profit
  • Trailing Stop - trailing
  • Trailing Step - trailing step
  • Step - step between the indicator values
  • Close opposite positions - closing opposite positions
  • magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Default parameters for EURUSD,H1: In one case, parameter "Close opposite positions" is equal to true; in the other case, it is equal to false

CCFp EA false

CCFp EA true

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21298

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