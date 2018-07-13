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CRF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator CRF (Cumulative Rotation Factor) displays the states of the market: Uptrends/downtrends/consolidation.
It has no configurable parameters:
Calculations:
CRF = PrevCRF
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If High > PrevHigh:
CRF = PrevCRF + 1
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Otherwise, if High < PrevHigh:
CRF = PrevCRF - 1
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If Low > PrevLow:
CRF = PrevCRF + 1
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Otherwise, if Low < PrevLow:
CRF = PrevCRF - 1
Color:
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If CRF > PrevCRF, then color is green
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If CRF < PrevCRF, then color is red
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If CRF == PrevCRF, then color is gray
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21275
Indicator CMC (Clear Method Candles) displays colored candlesticks, based on the existing market trend. It is calculated by the "pure" method (without using any other indicators, only price) and has no configurable parameters. It is based on indicator Clear Method Histogram.CMH
Indicator CMH (Clear Method Histogram) displays a color histogram of the current market trend.
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