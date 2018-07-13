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Indicators

CRF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
CRF.mq5 (6.73 KB) view
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Indicator CRF (Cumulative Rotation Factor) displays the states of the market: Uptrends/downtrends/consolidation.

It has no configurable parameters:

Calculations:

CRF = PrevCRF

  • If High > PrevHigh:

    CRF = PrevCRF + 1

  • Otherwise, if High < PrevHigh:

    CRF = PrevCRF - 1

  • If Low > PrevLow:

    CRF = PrevCRF + 1

  • Otherwise, if Low < PrevLow:

    CRF = PrevCRF - 1

Color:

  • If CRF > PrevCRF, then color is green

  • If CRF < PrevCRF, then color is red

  • If CRF == PrevCRF, then color is gray

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21275

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