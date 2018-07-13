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Bollinger Band Two MA and ZigZag - expert for MetaTrader 5

seolink74 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
10421
Rating:
(19)
Published:
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Idea by: seolink74.

MQL5 code by: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor uses indicator iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB), two iMAs (Moving Average, MA) from different timeframes, and custom indicator ZigZag.

Testing on EURUSD,H1 from the year 2016:

Bollinger Band Two MA and Zig-Zag

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21300

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