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Bollinger Band Two MA and ZigZag - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Idea by: seolink74.
MQL5 code by: barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor uses indicator iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB), two iMAs (Moving Average, MA) from different timeframes, and custom indicator ZigZag.
Testing on EURUSD,H1 from the year 2016:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21300
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