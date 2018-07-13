CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CCFp (Complex Common Frames percent) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

SemSemFx | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8142
Rating:
(14)
Published:
CCFp.mq5 (41.63 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Idea bySimeon Semenych.

MQL5 code bybarabashkakvn.

A cluster indicator based on article Practical Application of Cluster Indicators in FOREX.

CCFp indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21212

BykovTrend_V2 BykovTrend_V2

Indicator BykovTrend as candlesticks.

Exp_BrainTrend2_AbsolutelyNoLagLwma Exp_BrainTrend2_AbsolutelyNoLagLwma

Two independent trading systems using indicators BrainTrend2 and AbsolutelyNoLagLWMA within one EA.

Exp_SilverTrend_ColorJFatl_Digit Exp_SilverTrend_ColorJFatl_Digit

Two independent trading systems using indicators SilverTrend_V2 and ColorJFatl_Digit within one EA.

Exp_BykovTrend_ColorX2MA Exp_BykovTrend_ColorX2MA

Two independent trading systems using indicators BykovTrend_V2 and ColorX2MA within one EA.