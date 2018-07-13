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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CCFp (Complex Common Frames percent) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 8142
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Idea by: Simeon Semenych.
MQL5 code by: barabashkakvn.
A cluster indicator based on article Practical Application of Cluster Indicators in FOREX.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21212
BykovTrend_V2
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Exp_SilverTrend_ColorJFatl_Digit
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