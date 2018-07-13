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Auto ADX - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- Published:
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Idea by: Devid.
MQL5 code by: barabashkakvn.
The EA uses indicator iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX), places Stop Loss and Take Profit, and can enable trailing of your positions. Two main parameters are used: "ADX Smoothing Period" and "ADX Level".
The resting three parameters:
- Reverse - if it is "true", the EA closes a position opposite to the signal.
- Lots - defining the lot size manually, the constant lot size
- Risk - lot size is calculated dynamically, in risk percents per trade
Upon optimizing for EURUSD,H1 (Attention! The code attached to the CodeBase contains NON-OPTIMIZED parameters!!!)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21299
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