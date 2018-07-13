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Auto ADX - expert for MetaTrader 5

Hermes9999 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
9272
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Auto ADX.mq5 (45.57 KB) view
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Idea by: Devid.

MQL5 code bybarabashkakvn.

The EA uses indicator iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX), places Stop Loss and Take Profit, and can enable trailing of your positions. Two main parameters are used: "ADX Smoothing Period" and "ADX Level".

Auto ADX (level)

The resting three parameters:

  • Reverse - if it is "true", the EA closes a position opposite to the signal.
  • Lots - defining the lot size manually, the constant lot size
  • Risk - lot size is calculated dynamically, in risk percents per trade

Upon optimizing for EURUSD,H1 (Attention! The code attached to the CodeBase contains NON-OPTIMIZED parameters!!!)

Auto ADX

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21299

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