Idea by: Devid.

MQL5 code by: barabashkakvn.

The EA uses indicator iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX), places Stop Loss and Take Profit, and can enable trailing of your positions. Two main parameters are used: "ADX Smoothing Period" and "ADX Level".

The resting three parameters:

Reverse - if it is "true", the EA closes a position opposite to the signal.

- if it is "true", the EA closes a position opposite to the signal. Lots - defining the lot size manually, the constant lot size

- defining the lot size manually, the constant lot size Risk - lot size is calculated dynamically, in risk percents per trade

Upon optimizing for EURUSD,H1 (Attention! The code attached to the CodeBase contains NON-OPTIMIZED parameters!!!)