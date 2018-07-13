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Indicators

JB_Volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
JB_Volatility.mq5 (10.55 KB) view
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JB Volatility - market volatility oscillator marking its state in color.

It has three configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • ATR period - ATR calculation period;
  • Multiplier - ATR value multiplier.


Interpretation

  • Volatile uptrend: Close price is higher than the lowest price over the Period of bars + ATR (ATR period) * Multiplier.

  • Volatile downtrend: Close price is lower than the highest price over the Period of bars + ATR (ATR period) * Multiplier.

  • Low volatility: In any other case.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21276

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