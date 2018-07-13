Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
JB_Volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5968
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
JB Volatility - market volatility oscillator marking its state in color.
It has three configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- ATR period - ATR calculation period;
- Multiplier - ATR value multiplier.
Interpretation
Volatile uptrend: Close price is higher than the lowest price over the Period of bars + ATR (ATR period) * Multiplier.
Volatile downtrend: Close price is lower than the highest price over the Period of bars + ATR (ATR period) * Multiplier.
Low volatility: In any other case.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21276
Indicator CRF (Cumulative Rotation Factor) displays the states of the market: Uptrends/downtrends/consolidation.CMC
Indicator CMC (Clear Method Candles) displays colored candlesticks, based on the existing market trend. It is calculated by the "pure" method (without using any other indicators, only price) and has no configurable parameters. It is based on indicator Clear Method Histogram.