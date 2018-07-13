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Self_Adjusting_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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In pscillator Self-Adjusting RSI, we have implemented the methods of automated adjusting the RSI oscillator overbought/oversold levels, described in David Sepiashvili's article The Self-Adjusting RSI.
The indicator has five configurable parameters:
- Period - RSI calculation period;
- Applied price - RSI calculation price;
- Calculation mode - adjusting mode:
- Standard deviation - by standard deviation;
- Moving average - by moving average.
- Deviation for StdDev mode - deviation for the Standard deviation mode;
- Deviation for MA mode - deviation for the Moving average mode.
Calculations:
SARSI = RSI(Period, Applied price)
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If Calculation mode = Standard deviation:
Overbought = 50.0 + Deviation * AvgDev Oversold = 50.0 - Deviation * AvgDev AvgDev = StdDev(SARSI, Period, MODE_SMA)
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If Calculation mode = Moving average:
Overbought = 50.0 + Deviation * AvgRAW Oversold = 50.0 - Deviation * AvgRAW AvgRAW = SMA(RAW, Period) RAW = Abs(SARSI - AvgDev) AvgDev = SMA(SARSI, Period)
Fig 1. Calculation mode = Standard deviation
Fig. 2. Calculation mode = Moving average
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21266
Indicator RP (Range Position) displays the price position within the range (from Low to High) reached over the previous N periods.PAC
PAC (Periods After Crossing MA) is an oscillator displaying the number of bars elapsed after the last crossing of the price and the moving average.