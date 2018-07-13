In pscillator Self-Adjusting RSI, we have implemented the methods of automated adjusting the RSI oscillator overbought/oversold levels, described in David Sepiashvili's article The Self-Adjusting RSI.

The indicator has five configurable parameters:

Period - RSI calculation period;

- RSI calculation period; Applied price - RSI calculation price;

- RSI calculation price; Calculation mode - adjusting mode: Standard deviation - by standard deviation; Moving average - by moving average.

- adjusting mode: Deviation for StdDev mode - deviation for the Standard deviation mode;

- deviation for the Standard deviation mode; Deviation for MA mode - deviation for the Moving average mode.

Calculations: SARSI = RSI(Period, Applied price) If Calculation mode = Standard deviation: Overbought = 50.0 + Deviation * AvgDev Oversold = 50.0 - Deviation * AvgDev AvgDev = StdDev(SARSI, Period, MODE_SMA)

If Calculation mode = Moving average: Overbought = 50.0 + Deviation * AvgRAW Oversold = 50.0 - Deviation * AvgRAW AvgRAW = SMA(RAW, Period) RAW = Abs(SARSI - AvgDev) AvgDev = SMA(SARSI, Period)

Fig 1. Calculation mode = Standard deviation

Fig. 2. Calculation mode = Moving average