Oscillator TTF (Trend Trigger Factor) was developed as a method to identify market trends and reversals. It was described in the article by M.H. Pee Trend Trigger Factor in the Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities magazine in December, 2004.

It has three configurable parameters:

Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; Overbought - overbought level;

- overbought level; Oversold - oversold level.