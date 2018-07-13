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TTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator TTF (Trend Trigger Factor) was developed as a method to identify market trends and reversals. It was described in the article by M.H. Pee Trend Trigger Factor in the Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities magazine in December, 2004.
It has three configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Overbought - overbought level;
- Oversold - oversold level.
Calculations:
TTF = 200 *(Max+Min - MaxL-MinL) / (Max+MaxL - Min-MinL)
where:
- Max, Min - the highest and the lowest prices withing the Period+1
- MinL, MaxL - the highest and the lowest prices within the range from 2*Period+2 to Period+1.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21268
TCF
Oscillator TCF (Trend Continuation Factor) was developed to help identify the trend and direction of the market.Self_Adjusting_RSI
In pscillator Self-Adjusting RSI, we have implemented the methods of automated adjusting the RSI oscillator overbought/oversold levels, described in David Sepiashvili's article The Self-Adjusting RSI.