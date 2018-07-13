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Indicators

PAC - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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PAC.mq5 (9.78 KB) view
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PAC (Periods After Crossing MA) is an oscillator displaying the number of bars elapsed after the last crossing of the price and the moving average.

If the moving average crossed the price upwards, then the positive histogram columns are drawn in green; if the last crossing was downwards, the negative columns are drawn in red.

The indicator has three configurable parameters:

  • Period - MA period;
  • Method - MA calculation method;
  • Applied price - MA calculation price and crossing price.

Calculations:

  • If Price > MA and PrevPrice > PrevMA:

    PAC = PrevPAC + 1

  • If Price < MA and PrevPrice < PrevMA:

    PAC = PrevPAC - 1

  • If Price > MA:

    PAC = 1

  • If Price < MA:

    PAC = -1

where:

Price - SMA(Applied price, 1)
MA - MA(Applied price, Period, Method)

Fig 1. By default, SMA(Close,14)

Fig 1. By default, SMA(Close,14)


Fig 1. In the price chart, the SMA(Close,14)

Fig 1. In the price chart, the SMA(Close,14)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21264

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