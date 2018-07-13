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PAC - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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PAC (Periods After Crossing MA) is an oscillator displaying the number of bars elapsed after the last crossing of the price and the moving average.
If the moving average crossed the price upwards, then the positive histogram columns are drawn in green; if the last crossing was downwards, the negative columns are drawn in red.
The indicator has three configurable parameters:
- Period - MA period;
- Method - MA calculation method;
- Applied price - MA calculation price and crossing price.
Calculations:
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If Price > MA and PrevPrice > PrevMA:
PAC = PrevPAC + 1
-
If Price < MA and PrevPrice < PrevMA:
PAC = PrevPAC - 1
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If Price > MA:
PAC = 1
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If Price < MA:
PAC = -1
where:
Price - SMA(Applied price, 1) MA - MA(Applied price, Period, Method)
Fig 1. By default, SMA(Close,14)
Fig 1. In the price chart, the SMA(Close,14)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21264
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