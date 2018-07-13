Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
RP - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4598
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator RP (Range Position) displays the price position within the range (from Low to High) reached over the previous N periods.
It has four configurable parameters:
- Range period - range calculation period;
- First level - the first level;
- Second level - the second level;
- Third level - the third level.
Calculations:
RP = 100 * (Close - Min) / (Max - Min)
where:
- Max, Min - the highest and the lowest prices within the Period
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21265
PAC (Periods After Crossing MA) is an oscillator displaying the number of bars elapsed after the last crossing of the price and the moving average.DMI_Difference
Indicator showing the difference between the +DI and -DI of indicator ADX.
In pscillator Self-Adjusting RSI, we have implemented the methods of automated adjusting the RSI oscillator overbought/oversold levels, described in David Sepiashvili's article The Self-Adjusting RSI.TCF
Oscillator TCF (Trend Continuation Factor) was developed to help identify the trend and direction of the market.