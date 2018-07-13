CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RP - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4598
Rating:
(7)
Published:
RP.mq5 (9.56 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator RP (Range Position) displays the price position within the range (from Low to High) reached over the previous N periods.

It has four configurable parameters:

  • Range period - range calculation period;
  • First level - the first level;
  • Second level - the second level;
  • Third level - the third level.

Calculations:

RP = 100 * (Close - Min) / (Max - Min)

where:

  • Max, Min - the highest and the lowest prices within the Period

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21265

PAC PAC

PAC (Periods After Crossing MA) is an oscillator displaying the number of bars elapsed after the last crossing of the price and the moving average.

DMI_Difference DMI_Difference

Indicator showing the difference between the +DI and -DI of indicator ADX.

Self_Adjusting_RSI Self_Adjusting_RSI

In pscillator Self-Adjusting RSI, we have implemented the methods of automated adjusting the RSI oscillator overbought/oversold levels, described in David Sepiashvili's article The Self-Adjusting RSI.

TCF TCF

Oscillator TCF (Trend Continuation Factor) was developed to help identify the trend and direction of the market.