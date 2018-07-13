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Indicators

TCF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
TCF.mq5 (13.2 KB) view
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Oscillator TCF (Trend Continuation Factor) was developed to help identify the trend and direction of the market. It was presented by M.H. Pee in article named Trend Continuation Factor in the Stocks & Commodities magazine.

It has three configurable parameters:

  • ROC period - ROC (rate-of-change) calculation period;
  • Smoothing period - smoothing period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

The growing values of the indicator lines above zero point indicate a trend:

  • red line - downtrend;
  • green line - uptrend.

If both lines have negative values, it means that the market is in the consolidation state.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21267

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In pscillator Self-Adjusting RSI, we have implemented the methods of automated adjusting the RSI oscillator overbought/oversold levels, described in David Sepiashvili's article The Self-Adjusting RSI.

RP RP

Indicator RP (Range Position) displays the price position within the range (from Low to High) reached over the previous N periods.

TTF TTF

Oscillator TTF (Trend Trigger Factor) was developed as a method to identify market trends and reversals.

VC VC

Indicator VC (Volatility Channel by Larry Williams).