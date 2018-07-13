Oscillator TCF (Trend Continuation Factor) was developed to help identify the trend and direction of the market. It was presented by M.H. Pee in article named Trend Continuation Factor in the Stocks & Commodities magazine.

It has three configurable parameters:

ROC period - ROC (rate-of-change) calculation period;

- ROC (rate-of-change) calculation period; Smoothing period - smoothing period;

- smoothing period; Applied price - price used for calculations.