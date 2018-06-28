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TEMA Jurik Volty Adaptive - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Some of the average type indicators are, by their nature, suitable for being adaptive.
One of them is TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average). This version is using Jurik Volty for making the TEMA adaptive.
PS: when comparing adaptive indicators with the non-adaptive versions, it always should be compared for long periods. The reason is simple: for short periods the difference is small and a lot of times it can not be noticed on a first sight. But here is a comparison of regular TEMA (gray line) and Jurik Volty Adaptive TEMA (colored line) - both period 50. It is obvious that adaptive TEMA is leading when compared to regular TEMA.
DEMA Jurik Volty Adaptive is using Jurik Volty for making the DEMA adaptive.EMA Jurik Volty Adaptive
EMA Jurik Volty Adaptive is using Jurik Volty for making the EMA adaptive.
This indicator is a Schaff Trend Cycle that is using Jurik Volty Adaptive RSX for calculation. Default adapting period is kept rather long simply to make the effects of the adapting more noticeable.CCI T3 Based
In CCI T3 Base indicator average is replaced with T3 and the deviation is replaced with EMA deviation.