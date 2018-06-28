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Indicators

TEMA Jurik Volty Adaptive - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Some of the average type indicators are, by their nature, suitable for being adaptive.

One of them is TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average). This version is using Jurik Volty for making the TEMA adaptive.

PS: when comparing adaptive indicators with the non-adaptive versions, it always should be compared for long periods. The reason is simple: for short periods the difference is small and a lot of times it can not be noticed on a first sight. But here is a comparison of regular TEMA (gray line) and Jurik Volty Adaptive TEMA (colored line) - both period 50. It is obvious that adaptive TEMA is leading when compared to regular TEMA.

DEMA Jurik Volty Adaptive DEMA Jurik Volty Adaptive

DEMA Jurik Volty Adaptive is using Jurik Volty for making the DEMA adaptive.

EMA Jurik Volty Adaptive EMA Jurik Volty Adaptive

EMA Jurik Volty Adaptive is using Jurik Volty for making the EMA adaptive.

Schaff Trend Cycle - Jurik Volty Adaptive RSX Schaff Trend Cycle - Jurik Volty Adaptive RSX

This indicator is a Schaff Trend Cycle that is using Jurik Volty Adaptive RSX for calculation. Default adapting period is kept rather long simply to make the effects of the adapting more noticeable.

CCI T3 Based CCI T3 Based

In CCI T3 Base indicator average is replaced with T3 and the deviation is replaced with EMA deviation.