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Indicators

Jurik Volty - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Published:
Jurik volty.mq5 (10.93 KB) view
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About Jurik smoothing there is one part that is less known: Jurik smoothing is adaptive indicator.

It is using something that is sometimes refereed to Jurik Volty (a sort of market volatility) for that adapting. This is the indicator that is calculating and showing periods of elevated or lesser volatility as a standalone indicator. Parameters are simple:

  • Volatility period.
  • Price.

There are no other parameters used by this indicator.

PS: do not forget that the indicator is not directional. The color change is showing periods of elevated or lessened than average volatility - not the expected direction of market prices.

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Pivotal points as described in the March 2009 SFO magazine article "Trading FX Like Jesse Livermore Traded Stocks" by Jamie Saettele.

Jurik Volty Multi Timeframe Jurik Volty Multi Timeframe

Jurik Volty Multi Timeframe indicator is calculating and showing periods of elevated or lesser volatility as a standalone indicator.

EMA Jurik Volty Adaptive EMA Jurik Volty Adaptive

EMA Jurik Volty Adaptive is using Jurik Volty for making the EMA adaptive.