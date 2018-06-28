Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Jurik Volty - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8640
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
About Jurik smoothing there is one part that is less known: Jurik smoothing is adaptive indicator.
It is using something that is sometimes refereed to Jurik Volty (a sort of market volatility) for that adapting. This is the indicator that is calculating and showing periods of elevated or lesser volatility as a standalone indicator. Parameters are simple:
- Volatility period.
- Price.
There are no other parameters used by this indicator.
PS: do not forget that the indicator is not directional. The color change is showing periods of elevated or lessened than average volatility - not the expected direction of market prices.
Hikkake Pattern (Inside Day False Breakout) indicator is a trading strategy based on false breakouts. Translated into MQL5 code from Dan Chesler's article published in April 2004, Active Trader Magazine "Trading False Moves with the Hikkake Pattern".Pivotal Points
Pivotal points as described in the March 2009 SFO magazine article "Trading FX Like Jesse Livermore Traded Stocks" by Jamie Saettele.
Jurik Volty Multi Timeframe indicator is calculating and showing periods of elevated or lesser volatility as a standalone indicator.EMA Jurik Volty Adaptive
EMA Jurik Volty Adaptive is using Jurik Volty for making the EMA adaptive.