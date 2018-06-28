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DEMA Jurik Volty Adaptive - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Some of the average type indicators are, by their nature, suitable for being adaptive.

One of them is DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average). This version is using Jurik Volty for making the DEMA adaptive.

PS: when comparing adaptive indicators with the non-adaptive versions, it always should be compared for long periods. The reason is simple: for short periods the difference is small and a lot of times it can not be noticed on a first sight. But here is a comparison of regular DEMA (gray line) and Jurik Volty Adaptive DEMA (colored line) - both period 50. It is obvious that adaptive DEMA is leading when compared to regular DEMA.

EMA Jurik Volty Adaptive EMA Jurik Volty Adaptive

EMA Jurik Volty Adaptive is using Jurik Volty for making the EMA adaptive.

Jurik Volty Multi Timeframe Jurik Volty Multi Timeframe

Jurik Volty Multi Timeframe indicator is calculating and showing periods of elevated or lesser volatility as a standalone indicator.

TEMA Jurik Volty Adaptive TEMA Jurik Volty Adaptive

TEMA Jurik Volty Adaptive is using Jurik Volty for making the TEMA adaptive.

Schaff Trend Cycle - Jurik Volty Adaptive RSX Schaff Trend Cycle - Jurik Volty Adaptive RSX

This indicator is a Schaff Trend Cycle that is using Jurik Volty Adaptive RSX for calculation. Default adapting period is kept rather long simply to make the effects of the adapting more noticeable.